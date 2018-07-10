Universally accessible Rotary Park playground in Livonia opens for first time

LIVONIA, Mich. - A new universally accessible park is set to open Tuesday morning in Livonia.

The Livonia Parks and Recreation Department, the Rotary Clubs of Livonia, Healthy Livonia and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation are celebrating the grand opening of the playground at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Rotary Park -- Six Mile Road at Hubbard Street.

The playground is expected to feature surfacing to increase accessibility, and Oodle swing that is shaped like a disc that allows more than one person to use it from any angle. It also features a "friendship swing," which allows face-to-face interaction among all ages, an OmniSpin merry-go-round, additional climbers, slides and swings and much more.

"We are excited to add this universally accessible playground to the thriving park system in Livonia," said Livonia Parks and Recreation superintendent Ted Davis. "Now, regardless of ability level, there will be something for everyone to enjoy."

The playground was constructed by volunteer workers from civic organizations and corporations, including Stevenson High School students, Healthy Livonia, the Rotary Club Livonia, St. Mary Mercy Livonia and other organizations and Livonia residents. Work began on the park in May. Nearly $500,000 was raised for the park's construction efforts.

