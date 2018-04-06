University of Michigan police seek information after sexual assault in residence hall closet

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Police at the University of Michigan issued a crime alert Friday pertaining to an alleged sexual assault in a campus residence hall.

Police said a female reported Tuesday that she had been pulled into a custodial closet in the South Quad Residence Hall about 10:30 p.m. March 27 and sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

The attacker is described as white with a very thin build. He weighs about 120-125 pounds and stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He is about 19-20 years old and has short brown hair. He was wearing a loose-fitting shirt and pajama pants or sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the U-M Division of Public Safety and Security at 734-763-1131 or 911.

Suspicious activity can also be reported by calling a confidential tip line at 1-800-863-1355.

