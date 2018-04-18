University of Michigan student reports being drugged, sexually assaulted at party

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating the possible drugging and sexual assault of a student who went to a party and woke up the next day with injuries and a fuzzy memory.

Police said the male student was walking with friends Wednesday near the 200 block of Fletcher Street when they were joined by two other college-age men, who invited them to a large house party.

The student said he was given a soft drink and told that it was mixed with an alcoholic beverage.

Police said the student woke up the next morning with little memory of the night. He had injuries associated with being sexually assaulted, and he tested positive for benzodiazepine, which he unknowingly ingested, officials said.

The first suspect went by the name Darnell. He is a 21- or 22-year-old black man, 6 feet 1 inch to 6 feet 2 inches tall with a solid build. He had a dark, clear complexion, dark, short hair and a well-formed beard on his chin with a mustache. He was wearing a black jacket and smelled of cologne.

The second suspect went by the name Sam. He is a 21- or 22-year-old white man, 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build, blonde hair parted on the left with a swoop and a clean shaven face. He was wearing bright green basketball shoes.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call police at 734-763-1131.

