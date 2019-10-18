University of Michigan swim tri-meet canceled due to pool safety concerns

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The universities of Tennessee and Virginia pulled out of a two-day tri-meet Wednesday at the University of Michigan that was scheduled for Friday and Saturday due to concerns over pool safety, according to Michigan Swimming and Diving.

According to a Twitter statement from the University of Michigan Swimming and Diving, "The health and safety of all competitors is always our top priority. Following previous reports of a common waterborne illness, we collaborated with the University of Michigan Environment, Health & Safety office on a thorough set of procedures to test and clean the water at Canham Natatorium."

An update on this weekend's competition: pic.twitter.com/aRUMWCk0Fx — Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) October 16, 2019

The pool was deemed fit for competition Oct. 10 by the university's EHS office which restated its safety Oct. 15 following two independent laboratory tests.

Per an announcement via Twitter, the University of Michigan will still host a meet this evening at 5 p.m. Freshman Megan Glass will face sophomore AJ Bornstein. Tickets are free.

