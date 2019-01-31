Unknowing driver saved by traffic stop before fire destroys car in Lake Orion

LAKE ORION, Mich. - Wednesday started out like any normal day for Aaron Gard, who was running some errands in Lake Orion. But he ended up being part of an incredible traffic stop.

"It was his most bizarre traffic stop ever," said Lake Orion Police Chief Jerry Narsh.

Gard, 20, had never been pulled over until Wednesday night. As he was driving through Lake Orion, Officer Chris Richardson noticed something was off.

"He thought he heard what sounded like gunfire," Narsh said. "He scanned and saw nothing out of the normal."

"I didn't feel anything unusual," Gard said.

"As he wove through traffic, he saw this distant glow on the vehicle," Narsh said.

The glow was a fire on the back of Gard's Saturn Vue.

"I was about to casually go through the ATM, not knowing my car was on fire," Gard said.

That's when he saw the police lights indicating he was being pulled over.

"This is my first stop," Gard said. "I've never done this, so I was getting my stuff ready, trying to be polite."

"The fire was making its way down to the tank, so there wasn't a lot of time to act," Narsh said.

"Then he's yelling," Gard said. "I rolled down my window, and he's, like, 'Get out of the car.' So I get out of the car and he's, like, 'It's on fire,' and I start laughing and then look over, and it's actually on fire."

"The officer was able to get him out quickly, and that's the most important thing," Narsh said.

Officials said the fire started when the exhaust got close to the bumper. They said the situation could have ended much worse if Richardson hadn't been extra vigilant.

"Hearing something out of the normal, investigating and, hopefully, saved a life," Narsh said.

