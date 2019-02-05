Unknown man drags woman into Pontiac field, attempts to sexually assault her

PONTIAC, Mich. - An unknown man dragged a woman into a vacant field in Pontiac and tried to sexually assault her Sunday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

According to authorities, the 22-year-old woman was walking near the intersection of N. Perry Street and Joslyn Road just after 8 p.m. when a man wearing all black grabbed her.

He dragged her into the field and partially pulled down her pants, the victim told authorities. She said he was in the process of pulling his pants down when she kicked him in his knee and started screaming. The man fled the scene.

Authorities said the victim was uninjured.

The victim told authorities she wasn't able to get a good look at the man's face. A K-9 attempted to track him but lost the scent.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.