Unknown object crashes into woman's windshield while driving on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT - An object thrown off an overpass may be to blame for damaging a woman's windshield Friday on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit, police said.

The Canton woman was driving on the freeway near McNichols Road when something crashed into the window, forcing her to pull off the road.

"At first I thought it was gunshots, the way the glass shattered all over my car, all over me," the driver, Jana Lee, said.

Lee said police determined her vehicle was hit by something thrown, possibly a golf ball or brick.

No one was injured.

