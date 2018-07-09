Unusual addition: St. Clair Shores restaurant owner puts food truck on roof

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - There's no ordinances against it because it's never been done before.

Mike Lefevre, who owns Mike's on the Water in St. Clair Shores, needed a solution once his restaurant got an upstairs patio.

"I tried bringing food up, and burger buns were literally blowing off the trays, and I said, 'That's not going to work,'" Lefevre said.

So, in the name of customer service, a food truck serving 14 items was added to the restaurant's roof. The truck was stripped down and turned into a full kitchen.

It took only seven minutes Monday to hoist the truck up on the roof.

