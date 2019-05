Police are trying to find the family of a young boy found in Detroit on May 5, 2019 (WDIV)

DETROIT - A young boy who was found Sunday just before 11 p.m. in Detroit has been reunited with his family.

According to the authorities, the child was found in near the intersection of Appoline Street and Plymouth Road and was taken to the police. Police received 911 calls from the family looking at about the same time the child was found.

The child has been returned to his family safely.

