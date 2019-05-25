UPDATE: Details released on victims in fatal wrong-way crash on M-14 near Ford Road

The wrong-way driver was an Ann Arbor woman who died at the scene of the crash.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - Police have released details about the two victims who died in a wrong-way crash on M-14 near Ford Road today.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Saturday after a wrong-way driver on M-14 near Ford Road struck a vehicle head-on, police said.

The wrong-way driver was an Ann Arbor woman who died at the scene of the crash. A child passenger in the car that was struck head-on also died at the scene.

There were other victims involved. Two of the four survivors are in critical condition, and the other two suffered minor injuries.

The investigation into the crash will continue. Police said once autopsies, toxicology tests and reports from MSP traffic crash reconstructionists are completed, a more accurate description of the crash will be released.

