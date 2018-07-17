Update on Gordie Howe International Bridge project coming Tuesday morning

Rendering of the Gordie Howe International Bridge from the WDBA.

DETROIT - An update on the Gordie Howe International Bridge project is expected Tuesday morning.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and Canadian Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi are holding an infrastructure event at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the corner of South Street and Rademacher Street in Detroit.

The event will unveil the next step in the bridge project.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority earlier this month said the cable-stayed bridge will be the longest in North America, and the heights of the bridge towers will rival the Renaissance Center.

“This is history in the making,” said Dwight Duncan, chair of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority’s board of directors. “I’m proud to be part of it.”

