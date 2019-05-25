UPDATE: Third person dies in fatal wrong-way crash on M-14 near Ford Road

The wrong-way driver was an Ann Arbor woman who died at the scene of the crash.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police have confirmed a third person involved in a wrong-way crash that happened this morning on M-14 near Ford Road has died.

Police said the female driver of the vehicle not at fault has been taken off life support.

Earlier today police released details about the two other victims who died in the wrong-way crash.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Saturday after a wrong-way driver on M-14 near Ford Road struck a vehicle head-on, police said.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 killed, 4 injured in wrong-way crash on M-14 near Ford Road

The wrong-way driver was a 23-year-old Ann Arbor woman who died at the scene of the crash. A child passenger in the car that was struck head-on also died at the scene.

There were other victims involved. Three people were left injured.

The investigation into the crash will continue. Police said once autopsies, toxicology tests and reports from MSP traffic crash reconstructionists are completed, a more accurate description of the crash will be released.

