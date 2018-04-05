U.S. Coast Guard, Attorney General Bill Schuette respond to oil leak in Straits of Mackinac

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - The Oil Spill Response Organization, contracted by the American Transmission Company, removed approximately 10 percent of the mineral oil from one of the utility lines in the Straits of Mackinac Wednesday.

ORIGINAL STORY: 550 gallons of synthetic coolant leaks from power cables in Michigan waters

Submerged cables that carried electricity between Michigan’s two peninsulas were shut down after leaking about 600 gallons of coolant fluid into the waterway that connects Lake Huron and Lake Michigan, officials said Tuesday. A representative from the American Transmission Co. said the fluid is a mineral-based synthetic oil used for insulation that can be harmful if released into the environment.

According to authorities, on Wednesday the Unified Command had isolated the impacted utility lines and is monitoring the removal progress of the remaining mineral oil from those lines.

About 400 gallons of oil remains in each utility line and is not known to be leaking. It is currently estimated that 600 gallons of mineral oil have leaked from the utility lines before securing the source.

"Stewardship of the Great Lakes is packed in the DNA of every single person in Michigan. The DEQ has made a good decision in requiring the company to address all issues with the remaining fluid in the cables under the Straits," Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said. "The remaining American Transmission Co. cables should not be re-activated until there is a thorough and complete DEQ review of what caused the leakage of coolant into the Straits of Mackinac."

The Coast Guard deployed an MH-60 Jayhawk crew from Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City on Monday and Wednesday afternoon to search for pollution over the Straits of Mackinac. Using infrared technology to detect temperature differences between the oil and water, they were unable to locate any oil sheen or signs of pollution. Coast Guard overflights will continue to monitor the spill.

In consultation with engineers from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, a 10-person work crew and vacuum truck are on-site for the OSRO working to draw the oil out of the two decommissioned utility lines.

The calculated trajectory of the spilled mineral oil is to the south and southwest of the source. A concern remains that waterfowl or shore birds may come in contact with the product floating on the surface. The Unified Command is exploring methods to deter birds from the area.

