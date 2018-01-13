US Coast Guard, Monroe County Sheriff's deputies rescue 5 ice fishermen from Lake Erie

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. - Members of the U.S. Coast Guard, Monroe County Sheriff's Office and local agencies rescued five ice fishermen Friday from Lake Erie near Sterling State Park, the Coast Guard said.

A helicopter made two trips to rescue everyone because boats couldn't reach the men, who were stranded on ice. The men were taken to Custer Airport.

"It should be clear to people you don't belong on this ice, especially when the temperature has been above 50 degrees for a few days. It's not a good thing," Estral Beach Fire Chief Dave Millar said.

Related: Michigan DNR offers ice safety tips as weather conditions change

Rescue efforts started about 8 p.m.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.