U.S. Coast Guard rescues Grosse Ile High School students from the Detroit River

GROSSE ILE, Mich. - On Saturday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued three high school students who fell into the Detroit River after their rowboat became swamped by the wake of passing vessels.

According to authorities, the students were members of the Grosse Ile High School crew team and had been practicing near the northern point of Grosse Ile, while their coach monitored them from a nearby boat. The Coast Guard was alerted by local fishermen at approximately 9 a.m. that the crew team had fallen into the water.

A Coast Guard crew arrived at the scene and rescued three students. One of the students had symptoms of hypothermia. The students were transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for hypothermia.

"In this case, we were lucky we were already on scene and were able to get to them quickly because local fishermen alerted us," said Petty Officer Jake Mills. "Even though it's sunny out, it's still very cold water. Always be prepared when you go out on the water. You never know what could happen."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.