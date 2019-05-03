US Customs and Border Protection rescues men after boat hits Port Clinton Drawbridge on Lake Erie

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations agents rescued two men May 2, 2019 on Lake Erie. (Photo: CBP Great Lakes)

PORT CLINTON, Ohio - A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations vessel rescued two men Thursday after the boat they were on hit the Port Clinton Drawbridge on Lake Erie.

A 35-foot Sea Ray named Going Coastal experienced mechanical failure and struck the drawbridge about 1:30 p.m. Rough water washed the vessel onto a shoal adjacent to the Camp Perry Impact Area in Ohio.

An AMO marine interdiction agent boarded the vessel for an emergency tow.

“These men risked their lives today to make sure that these two gentlemen made it home safely to their families,” said Brian Manaher acting director of the Great Lakes Air and Marine Branch. “Had this crew not made these quick-thinking risk assessments during treacherous weather conditions the outcome could have been very different today.”

