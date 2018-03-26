US expels 60 Russian diplomats, shutters Seattle consulate in response to UK spy case

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

WASHINGTON - The United States is kicking out 60 Russian diplomats and ordering Russia’s consulate in Seattle to close in response to the poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain.

Senior Trump administration officials say the expelled Russians include 12 spies who the U.S. believes are working under diplomatic cover at Russia’s mission to the United Nations. They say the Seattle consulate is a counter-intelligence concern because of its proximity to a U.S. Navy base.

The officials say the actions are being taken to send a message about the “unacceptably high” number of Russian spies in the U.S. and to respond to the attack in the U.K. The officials weren’t authorized to be identified by name and requested anonymity.

The expelled Russians will have seven days to leave the U.S.

Poland, Germany and Lithuania also announced they are expelling Russian diplomats over ex-spy poisoning in Britain.

Here's the official White House statement:

Today President Donald J. Trump ordered the expulsion of dozens of Russian intelligence officers from the United States and the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle due to its proximity to one of our submarine bases and Boeing. The United States takes this action in conjunction with our NATO allies and partners around the world in response to Russia’s use of a military-grade chemical weapon on the soil of the United Kingdom, the latest in its ongoing pattern of destabilizing activities around the world. Today’s actions make the United States safer by reducing Russia’s ability to spy on Americans and to conduct covert operations that threaten America’s national security. With these steps, the United States and our allies and partners make clear to Russia that its actions have consequences. The United States stands ready to cooperate to build a better relationship with Russia, but this can only happen with a change in the Russian government’s behavior.

