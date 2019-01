DETROIT - The U.S. Postal Service has suspended mail service Wednesday to all of Metro Detroit.

The USPS sites dangerous cold as the reason for suspending service.

Delivery has been suspended for the following ZIP code locations:

Michigan: 486-491, 493-499

Detroit: 480-485, 492

At this point, mail is expected to resume Thursday.

