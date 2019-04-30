US soldier from Michigan dies in non-combat incident in Syria

DETROIT - Private First Class Michael A. Thomason, of Lincoln Park, Mich. died this week during a non-combat incident in Syria.

Here is the U.S. Department of Defense statement released Monday:

The Department of Defense announced today the death of a soldier who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Pfc. Michael A. Thomason, 28, from Lincoln Park, Michigan, died April 29, 2019, in Kobani, Syria, of wounds sustained from a non-combat incident.

Thomason was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

“Michael Thomason wanted to serve his country, putting on his uniform to help people," reads a statement from Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich). "His awards and decorations demonstrate his exemplary service and commitment to protecting our nation. We need to have a better understanding of the circumstances surrounding his death for the family, but all of the Downrivers and our nation mourn with them in Michael’s loss.”

