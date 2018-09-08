U.S. Supreme Court allows ban on Michigan straight-ticket voting

DETROIT - When you head to the polls in November, straight-ticket voting will not be an option.

That decision is a done deal Friday night after U.S. Supreme Court said it will not intervene in the straight-ticket fight in Michigan.

Michigan legislation voted to end straight-ticket voting in 2016 and the issue has been fought in the courts ever since. A federal appeals court smacked down a ruling by a federal judge in Detroit that said the law banning straight-ticket voting was unconstitutional.

Those that are fighting for straight-ticket voting believe it leads to lesser lines at the polls, especially in primarily urban areas.

Those against it believe many voters fail to vote in nonpartisan races because they think checking one box means they don't have to do anything else.

Straight-ticket voting tends to help smaller races, things like MSU trustees or state board of education. These races tend to have their winner picked by partisans who only look at the political party behind the candidate.

