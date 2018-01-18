USA Gymnastics terminates agreement with Karolyi Ranch training center

Martha & Bela Karolyi display banners for their facility as Karolyi Ranch was named an official training site for USA Gymnastics on January 26, 2011 in Huntsville, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for Hilton)

HUNTSVILLE, Texas - USA Gymnastics announced it has terminated its agreement with the Karolyi Ranch training center in Huntsville, Texas, team President and CEO Kerry Perry said.

Here is a statement released by Perry:

"USA Gymnastics has terminated its agreement with the Karolyi Ranch in Huntsville, Texas. It will no longer serve as the USA Gymnastics National Team Training Center.

"It has been my intent to terminate this agreement since I began as president and CEO in December. Our most important priority is our athletes, and their training environment must reflect this. We are committed to a culture that empowers and supports our athletes.

"We have cancelled next week’s training camp for the U.S. Women’s National Team. We are exploring alternative sites to host training activities and camps until a permanent location is determined. We thank all those in the gymnastics community assisting in these efforts."

USA Gymnastics is under a microscope as sentencing continues for former team doctor, Larry Nassar, who admitted using his position to sexually abuse young gymnasts.

It's unclear if the termination of the agreement with Karolyi Ranch has any connection to the Nassar case.

Thursday is day three of Nassar's sentencing, as dozens of victims come forward in court to share their personal stories of abuse. Around 100 women are expected to share their stories.

