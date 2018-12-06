Utica bank robber sentencing delayed because he was arrested for robbing Toledo bank, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio - Paul Carta, 45, was to be sentenced Thursday for robbing a Utica bank in May, but was unable to make it to the courtroom after being arrested Wednesday for robbing a bank in Toledo, police said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police arrest 45-year-old man in connection with Utica bank robbery

According to authorities, Carta entered a Key Bank at 11:46 a.m. Wednesday and passed the teller a note demanding money, claiming he had a gun. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money and Carta fled. He was arrested in a Taco Bell drive-thru at 11:56 a.m.

In May, Carta said he was going to work and saw the Chase Bank on Van Dyke Avenue in Utica wasn't busy and robbed it. He pleaded guilty to bank robbery on Oct. 22 and was expected to be sentenced Thursday. He was unable to make his sentencing in Macomb County Circuit Court because he was being arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court.

He is expected to be back in court Friday in Toledo.

