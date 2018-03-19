Utica Community Schools places resource officers at Eisenhower, Utica high schools

UTICA, Mich. - The Utica Community Schools district announced Monday school resource officers have been placed at Utica and Eisenhower high schools.

The district said this is part of an ongoing partnership with the Shelby Township Police Department.

District in-house security specialists currently assigned at high schools will support junior high and elementary school buildings in Shelby Township, the district said.

"The School Resource Officer (SRO) program builds on the strong relationship we have with local enforcement to ensure a safe and secure learning environment for our students and staff,” Superintendent Dr. Christine Johns said. “The officers will work collaboratively with building principals on proactive measures that create a positive relationship with our school communities through the continued focus on student safety.”

The resource officers will be assigned to local high schools during days when school is in session, the district said. The officers are in place to support district staff on topics such as the role of police in a community, traffic laws, crime prevention, programs aimed at substance abuse prevention and community youth programs.

"We have high expectations for these new positions; we see SROs providing numerous benefits to both students and staff,” said Shelby Township Deputy Chief Mark Coil. “It is our belief that placing a School Resource Officer in our high schools serves many functions, none more important than being a positive role model for students. SROs will interact daily with the student body, strengthening a relationship built upon open communication."

