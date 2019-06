UTICA, Mich. - Utica police are trying to identify a man accused of stealing tools from Home Depot.

Officials said the man "seems to have an obsession" with Milwaukee tools from the store.

He was seen leaving in a red Ford F-150 pickup truck, police said.

Authorities hope someone can identify him from the tattoo on his arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Utica police at 586-731-1313.

The pickup truck of a suspected tool thief in Utica. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.