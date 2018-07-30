Utica police seek help identifying alleged shoe store thief caught on video

UTICA, Mich. - Police in Utica are asking for the public's help in identifying a male suspect captured on surveillance video stealing cash from a shoe store Friday.

The incident occurred about 3 p.m. Friday at the New Balance shoe store on Hall Road.

Surveillance video appears to show the suspect entering and taking items from a back room at the store. Police say the suspect stole cash.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Utica Police Department at 586-731-2345 and ask to speak with Detective Morabito.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.