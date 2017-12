Van Buren Township Fire Department rescues deer from frozen lake

Van Buren Township Fire Department rescues a deer from Belleville Lake on December 27, 2017. Courtesy: Richard and Linda McPhee.

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A deer was rescued from Belleville Lake by the Van Buren Township Fire Department on Wednesday morning after getting stranded on the ice.

Officials do not know how long the buck was on the ice, but they suspect it was overnight. It was stranded about 250 yards from shore.

The fire department said that after they got the deer to shore, it took off into the woods.

The buck was estimated to be about 200 pounds.

