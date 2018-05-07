Van Buren Township police need help identifying fatal train crash victim

A person was struck by a train in Willis on Monday, May 7, 2018. (WDIV)

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Van Buren Township police are asking for the public's help in identifying a teenage girl who was fatally struck by a train.

The victim was killed Monday morning on the railroad tracks between Martz and Bemis roads in Van Buren Township The train tracks run along the backside of Van Buren Estates Manufactured Homes.

The victim is described as 13-16 years old. She had sandy brown, medium-length hair, wore gray sweat pants, a red zipper sweat jacket and a gray t-shirt. There were no visible identifying marks or tattoos on her body. She was also wearing a white ribbon around her right wrist.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Van Buren Township Police Department at 734-699-8930 and ask for the investigator, Lt. Kenneth Floro.

