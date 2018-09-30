Van Buren Township police search for suspect who they say shot man in the chest

Van Buren Township, Mich. - Van Buren Township police are searching for a man who they say shot another man in the chest Saturday night on the 9000 block of Parkwood Street around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the victim could have died if the road patrol sergeant wasn't there and able to put a chest seal on the victim.

The victim is in stable condition and had surgery after the shooting.

The shooter and the victim both know each other from the neighborhood.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact police at 734-699-2395.

