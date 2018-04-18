Van Buren Township trustee accused of shoplifting, repeated dishonesty

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Seven members sit on the Van Buren Township board of trustees, but the attention during Tuesday's meeting centered around only one of the seven.

Sherry Frazier found herself on the defensive, as she's accused of violating the township's ethics policy for numerous reasons. She was arrested and charged with shoplifting at a Macy's store in Taylor, and she failed to notify the township of her arrest. She's also accused of repeatedly being dishonest and taking credit for work she never did.

Community members spoke out, some in support of Frazier.

"None of this holds water," resident John Delaney said. "You can't kick anybody off this board. I'll be damned if you try to take away her powers."

Others demanded Frazier step down.

"You can't be involved with retail fraud and still do your job," resident Carol Jones said. "I ask personally that you step down."

After very unusual and, at times, heated exchanges from trustees, they voted that Frazier violated the ethics policy.

Only when board members discussed prohibiting her travel expenses did Frazier finally address the issues distracting the community. But even after Frazier's tearful apology, some still wanted the board to take tougher action.

You can watch Jermont Terry's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.