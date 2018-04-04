Van Buren Township Trustee arraigned on shoplifting charges

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Van Buren Trustee was in court Wednesday to be arraigned on shoplifting charges.

Trustee Sherry Frazier was charged with retail fraud. After her appearance in court, Frazier is due at a Board of Trustees meeting to see if she violated any ethics clauses in her arrest.

The incident allegedly happened Dec. 31, 2017, at the Macy’s store in Taylor.

According to police records, Frazier concealed two scarves in her purse and stuffed earrings and a planner into a Macy’s bag. Frazier allegedly paid for a sweater before leaving the store when loss prevention followed her outside.

Frazier had allegedly taken just under $300 worth of stolen merchandise.

