Vandals shoot out car windows with BB gun in Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Police are investigating after someone went joyriding in Harper Woods and shot out the windows of at least 25 different cars.

Danielle Miller isn't angry, but is bothered after someone shot out the back window of their brand new SUV.

Her car is one of the 25 shot Monday night. The incident happened on three different streets in Harper Woods: Kenosha, Washtenaw, and Roscommon.

Dave Marshall was watching TV when an officer knocked on his door with the news that his vehicle had been damaged. Marshall said he never parks on the street, but utility work has his driveway closed off.

"And, so I can't get in the driveway," Marshall said. "I wish people would concentrate on their stuff and leave everybody else alone."

"I don't care if they're kids or not, they should still be punished," said a resident.

Harper Woods police want anyone with information to call 313-343-2530.

