Vandals spray-paint vehicles, break car windows at 5 Ypsilanti Township homes

Police are investigating five cases in which vehicles were damaged in Ypsilanti Township. (WDIV)

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Vehicles were vandalized Sunday in five different locations around Ypsilanti Township, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said.

Two incidents were reported around 8:40 a.m. Sunday. Deputies were called to the 800 block of Desoto Avenue, where someone had broken out vehicle windows at two homes during the night.

A third incident was reported at 9:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Woodglen Avenue, where someone had spray-painted a vehicle overnight.

At 10:50 a.m., residents in the 1200 block of Nash Avenue told deputies that someone had spray-painted a vehicle between 8:45 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The fifth report came in at around 11:10 a.m. in the 1000 block of Woodglen Avenue. During the night, someone spray-painted a vehicle, police said.

In all five instances, the suspects fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Each of the cases is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.