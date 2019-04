Police and firefighters respond after vehicle goes into Bryant Middle School. (WDIV)

DEARBORN, Mich. - A vehicle crashed into a Dearborn middle school Tuesday evening.

The vehicle hit Bryant Middle School, a Dearborn public school near Telegraph Road and Cherry Hill Street. The school was evacuated because a youth basketball team was practicing inside the building.

The driver was talking to first responders at the scene.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.