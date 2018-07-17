Vehicle crashes into Knight Pharmacy on Detroit's east side, takes off

DETROIT - A vehicle crashed into the Knight Pharmacy on Detroit's east side and took off early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. at the pharmacy -- located at Iroquois Avenue and East Jefferson Avenue.

Video above shows you the large hole that was left behind after the crash.

It is unknown at this time if anything was stolen, but investigators tell us the vehicle took off right after the crash. A description of the vehicle was not immediately available.

