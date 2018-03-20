Vehicle crashes into tree, bursts into flames on Warwick Avenue in Detroit; driver killed

DETROIT - A man was killed Tuesday morning when a vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree along Warwick Avenue.

A witness said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Warwick Avenue. It crashed into a tree and burst into flames about 5 a.m. near Warren Avenue, about a mile west of the Southfield Freeway.

The witness also said a Detroit police vehicle was behind the vehicle that crashed but the police vehicle did not have its lights or sirens activated. It did not appear to be a chase.

Detroit police said officers saw the car traveling at a high rate of speed and were going to initiate a traffic stop but the car hit the tree.

Investigators are trying to figure out why the vehicle was traveling at such a high rate of speed before crashing.

