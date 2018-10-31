Vehicle crashes into Ypsilanti Township ditch after someone fires shots at 20-year-olds inside

Police said a vehicle crashed into a ditch in Ypsilanti Township after shots were fired. (WDIV)

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said a vehicle crashed into a ditch Monday after shots were fired at the 20-year-old Ypsilanti Township residents inside.

Deputies were called around 11:25 a.m. Monday to the area of Gault and Service drives for a crash.

The two 20-year-olds were in a vehicle heading east on Service Drive when shots were fired from a handgun, police said.

The vehicle crashed into a ditch as they ducked down, according to authorities.

Police said the shooter fled in an unknown direction.

Neither 20-year-old was injured, officials said.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, police said.

The case is still under investigation.

