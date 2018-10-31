Vehicle crashes into Ypsilanti Township ditch after someone fires shots at 20-year-olds inside

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said a vehicle crashed into a ditch Monday after shots were fired at the 20-year-old Ypsilanti Township residents inside.
Deputies were called around 11:25 a.m. Monday to the area of Gault and Service drives for a crash.
The two 20-year-olds were in a vehicle heading east on Service Drive when shots were fired from a handgun, police said.
The vehicle crashed into a ditch as they ducked down, according to authorities.
Police said the shooter fled in an unknown direction.
Neither 20-year-old was injured, officials said.
The motive for the shooting is unknown, police said.
The case is still under investigation.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.