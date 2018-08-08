Vehicle engulfed in flames kills woman in Shelby Township

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A vehicle engulfed in flames took the life of one person late Tuesday night in Shelby Township.

The Shelby Township police and fire departments were called at 10:54 p.m. Tuesday night to northbound M-53 just south of 23 Mile Road for a report of a vehicle on fire. The vehicle, a GMC Envoy, was just off M-53 in the tree line, according to police.

The vehicle was registered out of Clinton Township, and was only occupied at the time by the driver of the vehicle, a woman who remains unnamed until her family is notified.

Northbound M-53 at Hall Road was closed from 3:15 a.m. until 3:48 a.m. as the police and fire departments investigated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time as investigations remain ongoing.

If you have any information about what happened in this case, call Shelby Township police at 586-731-2121.

