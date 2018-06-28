Vehicle smashes into party store on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating another smash and grab burglary, this time at a party store on Linwood Avenue just north of the Davison Highway.

There is a large hole in the side of the Grand Discount Party Store and the cash register appears to be opened, but it’s unclear what, if anything, was taken.

A damaged truck linked to the crime was abandoned nearby.

There has been a rise in these kinds of burglaries in recent months across the city.

So far, Detroit police have arrested several people in connection to similar robberies, but no arrests have been made in this smash and grab.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.