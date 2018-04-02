Vehicle sought after shooting injures teen on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A 17-year-old was shot and his 26-year-old brother was grazed by a bullet as the pair drove westbound on Lappin Street in Detroit, police said Sunday.
The shooting took place at about 8:30 p.m., the Detroit Police Department said.
The teen is listed in critical condition.
A black vehicle pulled up alongside the victims and someone inside the car started firing shots, officers said.
