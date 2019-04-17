Verdict reached in trial against ex-trooper charged in Detroit teen's death

DETROIT - Jury deliberations are underway in the second trial of former Michigan State Police trooper Mark Bessner.

UPDATE: The jury has found Bessner guilty of the lesser offence of involuntary manslaughter.

He's charged with second-degree murder in the death of Damon Grimes in 2017. Grimes, 15, was killed when his ATV crashed into the back of a parked vehicle Aug. 26, 2017 on Detroit's east side.

Police said Bessner shocked Grimes with a Taser during a high-speed chase while he was riding the ATV. Grimes crashed and died from blunt force trauma.

Dashcam video and security surveillance video from a nearby business show the chase and crash.

The prosecution team said Bessner didn’t have to use the Taser.

“This Taser was deadly force. The question for you ladies and gentlemen is to determine: is it reasonable to use a Taser on somebody, to use deadly force against somebody in that circumstance? Obviously the answer is 'no.'”

Meanwhile, Bessner’s attorney told the court he used the Taser for self-defense because he was scared for his life.

“This is a case about facts. It’s critical. It’s critical that you put that aside and you analyze the facts of this case. Why would he deploy a Taser before he stopped? Because he thought his life was in danger,” the attorney said.

But the prosecution team didn’t agree, saying, "No yells, no screams, no gasps, no grunts -- nothing you would expect from somebody faced with death.”

The defense rested its case Tuesday without Bessner testifying in his own defense. That’s a major change from the first trial when he was very emotional on the stand, explaining what happened that day.

The first trial for Bessner ended in a mistrial with a hung jury this past October.

Damon Grimes

