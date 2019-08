An example of the emblem stolen from a headstone at a Royal Oak cemetery. (WDIV)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - A veteran emblem was stolen from a headstone at Oakview Cemetery in Royal Oak, police said.

Officials said the stolen brass emblem looks like the one in the above photo.

The theft was reported by cemetery officials.

It's unclear exactly when the emblem was removed from the headstone.

Oakview Cemetery is located at 1032 North Main Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Royal Oak police at 248-246-3500.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.