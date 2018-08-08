Vice President Mike Pence visiting Grand Rapids Wednesday for Michigan GOP rally

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Michigan Wednesday, just one day after the primary election, for a Michigan Republican Party rally.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel -- 187 Monroe Ave. -- in Grand Rapids.

Pence is scheduled to speak at 6:30 p.m. and be along side Michigan's candidates for governor and U.S. Senate.

"Thanks to Republican leadership, Michigan is thriving. Unemployment is at a 17-year low, the housing market is making historic gains and people are moving back to our state," said Ron Weiser, Michigan Republican Party Chairman. "Republicans are ready to unite and move forward, continuing to provide results for Michigan residents. I am thankful to have Vice President Mike Pence on hand to rally our base, support our ticket, and help Republicans across Michigan unite as we work toward victory in November."

This is a ticketed event, so you will not be allowed inside the venue unless you have a ticket.

The last time Pence was in Michigan was in June, when he visited Rochester for a campaign event for Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette. Pence and President Donald Trump both supported Schuette during the primary.

