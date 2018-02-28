Vice President Mike Pence will visit Detroit on Friday to talk taxes

DETROIT - Vice President Mike Pence is expected to speak at an event Friday in Detroit.

America First Policies is hosting a series of tax policy events to discuss the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and how it will impact Detroit residents and the state of Michigan.

The event will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the Woodward Ballroom at the Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit.

Pence was in Oakland County back in September where he attended a private dinner in Bloomfield Hills and spoke about the tax plan in Auburn Hills.

