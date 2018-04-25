Victim of drug-related shooting arrested for breaking into Monroe County home, police say

A 41-year-old Toledo man was arrested Tuesday for breaking into a home after being the victim of a drug-related shooting, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced. (WDIV)

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 41-year-old Toledo man was arrested Tuesday for breaking into a home after being the victim of a drug-related shooting, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced.

Police said the man called 911 around 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, after his vehicle was struck by several bullets near Spaulding and Sandy Creek roads in Frenchtown Township. The man said the shooter fled in a silver Ford Explorer.

After speaking with police, the man drove to the 1100 block of Summer Grove Lane and went into a home through an unlocked door, officials said. The homeowner called 911 to report a break-in, and deputies responded to the scene.

Investigators said the shooting might have been drug related, and the victim refused to cooperate with police. He was arrested for occupied home invasion and taken to the Monroe County Jail pending charges.

Deputies found the Explorer believed to have been used by the shooter. It was unoccupied and had been crashed in the front yard of a home on Cole Road.

Witnesses said the driver ran away from the crash scene and got picked up by someone in a white Dodge Avenger.

Officials later learned the Explorer had been stolen in Romulus.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

