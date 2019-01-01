Victim of New Year's Eve shooting in Detroit won't give police details

DETROIT - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night near the intersection of Puritan Avenue and Meyers Road.

According to authorities, a police cruiser was flagged down at about 10:40 p.m. by a 25-year-old man who was suffering from a bullet wound. The officer had the victim get into their car to drive him to the hospital.

The victim was treated and is listed in temporary serious condition.

Police said the details of the shooting are unknown because the victim refused to provide any information.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1200.