Victim's family wants harsher sentence for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Detroit

DETROIT - The family and friends of a hit-and-run victim fear the man who killed him will get off easy.

Michael Cavanaugh was struck and killed last year along Jefferson Avenue. A group of friends were trying to cross Jefferson Avenue on Aug. 19 in Detroit. They had the green light, but police said a driver came flying down the street, hitting and killing Cavanaugh, 23, in front of his friends.

Brian Keith Garner, Jr., 29, of Inkster, turned himself in the next day and was placed under arrest by Detroit police. He was charged with reckless driving causing death failure to stay at the scene of an accident when at fault causing death.

Brian Keith Garner

Garner accepted a plea agreement to spend only one year in prison for this deadly hit-and-run. He would also receive 5 years probation.

Cavanaugh's family and friends are not happy about the plea deal or the sentencing guidelines.

Court is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

