Victory Day gives 60 special-needs children unique football game experience

Another successful Victory Day is in the books. The event provides 60 special-needs children with a unique football game experience.

Trenton High School students, including more than 80 football players, 25 cheerleaders and 150 marching band members, were all there to cheer them on.

“I form a connection with them and I can talk with them. It is awesome,” said team captain Gabe Dorde.

"They live for this day. People all year say, I can’t wait for Victory Day. Even us as players, we get excited, for Victory Day, just seeing their smiles, on their faces, it’s a great feeling,” said team captain Jay Solano.

It’s a concept Aaron Segedi formed nine years ago.

“There are no disabilities on this field,” Segedi said.

He also has his own victory story.

“I’m a three-time, cancer survivor, a liver transplant recipient in 2005,” said Segedi.

The best part is for once these kids don’t have to worry about anything. They can just simply have fun.

RiRi Binns, a participant, felt good after scoring a touchdown.

Her father, Cedric Binns, said, it’s her drive and motivation inside that makes Victory Day, a victory for his daughter.

“I’m just elated that she’s able to do what she does because when she was born, the doctors gave up on her,” said Binns.

Segedi presented the Victory Day concept nationally and the program has been adopted by schools in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Minnesota, New Jersey, Florida and Maryland.



