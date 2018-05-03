VIDEO: Aftermath of partial parking deck collapse in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT - Eight vehicles feel through a hole on the second level of a parking deck Thursday morning in Downtown Detroit.

Video shows the top floor of a parking deck at 1400 Woodbridge Street has partially collapsed onto the first floor. It's near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Rivard Street.

Officials said there were no injuries. Eight vehicles fell through the hole, and one was left hanging slightly over the edge.

