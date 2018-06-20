Video appears to show children buying fireworks from stand in Detroit

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - Neighbors in Hamtramck said they're sick of nightly fireworks displays disturbing their peace and upsetting their dogs.

Residents said young children are setting off the fireworks without any adults in sight.

"They are young," one resident said. "They're lighting off smoke bombs and throwing them at each other."

It's illegal in Michigan for anyone to sell fireworks to customers under 18 years old. That's why one neighbor videotaped a couple of children buying fireworks from a stand up the street.

Local 4 showed the video to a man at the gas station where the firework stand sits. He said the stand isn't affiliated with the gas station.

You can watch Shawn Ley's full story in the video posted above.

