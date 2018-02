Police in Birmingham enjoy the snow by sledding with kids on Feb. 9, 2018.

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. - Police in Birmingham took a break from duties Friday to enjoy the snow.

Officers joined children at Booth Park to sled. A video posted to Facebook showed officers sliding and tumbling down a snow-covered hill.

